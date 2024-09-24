Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 13,225 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $50,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,164 shares of company stock valued at $470,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

