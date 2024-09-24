7,375 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 568,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

