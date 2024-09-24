Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

