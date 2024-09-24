Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 630 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $43,482,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 30,025.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

