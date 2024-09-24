Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $382,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

