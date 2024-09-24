Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

