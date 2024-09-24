Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.30% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 691.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 207,359 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 650,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 156,439 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RECS opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $583.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.