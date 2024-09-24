Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.71.

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $881.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $791.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

