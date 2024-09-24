Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $22,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

