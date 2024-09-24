Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,057 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,191,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 140,429 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 89,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

