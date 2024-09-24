Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 752,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,874,000 after purchasing an additional 381,766 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,045,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,318,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23,886.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $174.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $906.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.