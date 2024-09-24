Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

