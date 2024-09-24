Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 208.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,773 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,533,000 after purchasing an additional 884,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,785. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.