RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RTX were worth $29,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

