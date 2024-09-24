820,309 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 820,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,592,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

FLJP stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

