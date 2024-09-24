Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $29,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 283,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $22,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

