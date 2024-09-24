Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,483 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lear were worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.55. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $101.67 and a 1 year high of $147.11.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. Lear’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

