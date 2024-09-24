792,799 Shares in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 792,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.55% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 121,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLMX opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.