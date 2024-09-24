Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 40,133 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $181,622,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after buying an additional 431,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $381.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.12 and its 200 day moving average is $358.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

