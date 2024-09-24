Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $20.66 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,865 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

