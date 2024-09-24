Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $94,939,000. Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after buying an additional 951,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,305,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 507,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 359,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,690 shares of company stock valued at $43,377,625 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

