Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 868.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,661 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $30,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XLG stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.