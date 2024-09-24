Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,639 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $25,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in FormFactor by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 16.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $1,030,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $63.63.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $908,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

