Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $893.29 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $862.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $777.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.