Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.24% of CyberArk Software worth $27,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -444.05 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $152.03 and a 52-week high of $293.31.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.32.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

