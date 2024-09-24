Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174,777 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $29,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $442.48 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $444.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.82 and a 200 day moving average of $403.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.