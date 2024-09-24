Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 60,723 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,723 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $27,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

