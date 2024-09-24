Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $29.68 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

