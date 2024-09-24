Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,661,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,275,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,423,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 763.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,558,000 after buying an additional 1,613,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,729,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,514,000 after buying an additional 200,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after buying an additional 478,260 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.25 ($32.50).

STVN stock opened at €19.55 ($21.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($18.40) and a 12-month high of €35.56 ($39.51). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.60.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

