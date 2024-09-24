Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $28,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

