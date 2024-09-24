BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $55.97 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $705.37 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $663.97 and its 200 day moving average is $641.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.