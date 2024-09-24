BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,826 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

