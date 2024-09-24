BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 46,464 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $51,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,062,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,371,000 after purchasing an additional 122,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after buying an additional 1,737,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $296.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

