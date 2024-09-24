BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,018,817 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of Cenovus Energy worth $36,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 124.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

