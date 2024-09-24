BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 156.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,905,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,426,523 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $52,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -53.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AQN. CIBC cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

