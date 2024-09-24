Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $18,792,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,740,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,983,000 after purchasing an additional 148,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 147,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,966 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,257 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $154.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.