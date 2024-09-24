XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

