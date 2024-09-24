XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.