Inspire Investing LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MasTec by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after purchasing an additional 299,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 238,874 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -895.57 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

