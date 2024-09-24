NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.93 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00008235 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and $686.94 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,211,839,521 coins and its circulating supply is 1,132,512,364 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,211,840,707 with 1,132,512,364 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.32013208 USD and is up 13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $816,269,113.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

