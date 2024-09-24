Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 120.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,332 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

