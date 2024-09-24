The Graph Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $63.67 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 28% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00268032 BTC.
The Graph Token Profile
The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling The Graph
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
