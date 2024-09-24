Bittensor (TAO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.40 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 93.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $224.44 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $595.74 or 0.00936194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00268032 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 545.56474676 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $251,242,342.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.