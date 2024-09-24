ZEON (ZEON) Reaches One Day Volume of $15,735.31

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and $15,735.31 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

