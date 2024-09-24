Streamr Price Up 33.2% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $47.89 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00268032 BTC.
About Streamr
Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,125,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,063,403,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.
Streamr Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
