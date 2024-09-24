THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.14 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on THOR Industries
THOR Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
THOR Industries Company Profile
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than THOR Industries
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Roku: Unlock the Future of Connected TV With This Top Pick
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intel’s Spin-Off Strategy: A Bargain Hiding in Plain Sight?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Workday’s Next-Gen AI Integration: Perfect Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.