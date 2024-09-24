THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.14 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

THOR Industries stock opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

