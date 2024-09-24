XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $244,380,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $128,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404,154 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $78,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Perficient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,466 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,370,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Perficient Price Performance
PRFT opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
