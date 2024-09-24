Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,661 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.29.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MANH opened at $281.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $282.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.77 and its 200-day moving average is $240.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

