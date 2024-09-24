Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Takes $687,000 Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241,400 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 664,955 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 453,254 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of MD opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $881.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

