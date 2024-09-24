BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 25,714 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $489.07 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.18. The company has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.05 and a 200 day moving average of $426.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.