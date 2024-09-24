Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.